‘Paradox of the Cascades Tribes’ talk happens Nov. 16

For decades, people have assumed that the Cascades tribes were sent away to reservations and are part of reservation communities. This historical paradox has vexed historians for generations because it appears that for many Cascades people, they did not remove nor are part of reservation communities.

Gorge Owned welcomes David G. Lewis, Ph.D., for a Sense of Place lecture Wednesday, Nov. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. Lewis will explore new research about the history of the Cascades tribes, what happened to various tribal divisions, the role of the federal Indian Agents, the role of the United States military, and the events leading up to and following the attack on the settler Cascades community in 1856, and the effects of this history on many of today’s descendants.

Lewis is a Tribal anthropologist, a member of the Grand Ronde Tribe, and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon. Over the past decade, he has worked to understand in greater detail what happened to the tribes of Oregon during the settlement period, and what happened to them after removal to Tribal reservations. Lewis teaches at regional colleges and lives in Salem with his wife Donna, and his sons Saghaley and Inatye.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the lecture begins at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10. More info at gorgeowned.org.