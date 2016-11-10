‘Polar Express’ starts rolling

Mt. Hood Railroad’s “The Polar Express,” inspired by the book of the same title by Chris Van Allsburg, starts 2016 service on Nov. 12. Santa and his helpers greet passengers at the North Pole and then board the train, where each child is given the first gift of Christmas — a silver sleigh bell. Chefs aboard each car lead passengers in singing Christmas carols on the ride back to Hood River. This year, a new North Pole village has been built just south of Van Horne Drive in Pine Grove.

Service begins Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 23 on select dates, with departure times at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Exact dates, fares and excursion times are available by visiting www.mthoodrr.com/the-polar-express-train-ride/ or calling 800-872-4661.

Polar Express Train Rides are licensed by Rail Events, Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc.