Police log, Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 31 — 27th Street — male arrested for menacing, attempted assault and harassment.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Hood River resident reported her vehicle window had been shot out.

Nov. 4 — Hood River — Officer took report of a window that had been broken at a downtown business.

Nov. 4 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Washington resident cited for criminal trespass II.

Nov. 4 — Oak Street, 400 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Nov. 6 — Second Street, 100 block — Criminal mischief reported. A suspect was taken into custody for criminal mischief I.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 1 — Seventh Street, 1100 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and lodged at NORCOR.

Nov. 6 — Hood River — Odell resident arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 1 — Oak Street, 800 block — Officer took a report of a credit card being obtained fraudulently. The victim was able to call the bank and close the account.

Nov. 2 — Prospect Avenue, 700 block — Stolen check reported. It had been cashed for the value of $1500.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 31 — Hood River — A report was filed regarding minor vehicle damage.

Nov. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hit and run reported that had occurred sometime around Oct. 2.

Nov. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Cold hit and run reported that had occurred on Oct. 30 at a couple of different Gorge area stores.

Nov. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Criminal driving citation issued to a Hood River resident after learning he was criminally suspended for a previous DUII during a traffic stop. He was cited and released.

Nov. 4 — Second street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 4 — 20th and Cascade — Motor vehicle accident reported. The drivers were issued traffic crash reports and advised of the allowed time to file a report with DMV.

Nov. 5 — I-84 — Officer assisted as the second unit in a vehicle pursuit that ended at exit 69 eastbound on I-84.

Nov. 5 — Hood River — Spike strips were successfully deployed to assist the Oregon State Police with an active vehicle pursuit.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 31 — May Street, 2600 block — Theft reported.

Nov. 3 — Taylor Avenue, 1600 block — Vehicle reported as stolen.

Nov. 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River resident cited for theft from a local business. The officer was provided information by the loss prevention officer for a theft that had occurred Nov. 2 and was given photos of a suspect vehicle and suspect. The vehicle was located at an apartment complex and the suspect contacted. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the store.

Nov. 5 — Sherman Avenue, 1000 block — Officer dispatched to a possible burglary in progress.

Nov. 5 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Theft of a chainsaw and weed eater from a storage shed reported.

Nov. 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female cited for theft III.

Other:

Nov. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Motorized delivery bike found behind a residence community.