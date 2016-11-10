‘Rivers of Oregon’ book talk, slide show on Nov. 16

Visit the Hood River Library on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to join award winning author and photographer Tim Palmer while he presents a slide show based on his new book, “Rivers of Oregon.”

Showcasing the beauty, the life, and the magic of Oregon’s array of waterways, this photo book captures the intrinsic qualities of the state’s rivers with exquisite images and illuminating text.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

Palmer is the award-winning author of 26 books on rivers, conservation, and the environment. He is also a photographer with one of the most complete collection of photos of rivers in the United States.

For over 40 years, Palmer’s writing and photography work have braided together his love of rivers and nature with his drive for creative expression and his deep commitment to conservation.

Palmer has been featured on the Oregon Public Broadcasting program Oregon Field Guide.

Palmer worked for eight years as a land-use planner on land use and environmental topics from 1971-1980. He started to write full-time in 1980.

See his work at www.timpalmer.org.