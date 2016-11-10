Sheriff Log, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

All calls were responded to within Hood River County.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 1 — Bartlett Loop — Possible assault reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 31 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Male cited for trespass II and released.
Nov. 3 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Female juvenile interviewed in regards to an incident.
Nov. 4 — Summitview Way, 4100 block — Deputy took report of Trump campaign signs being vandalized.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 5 — Hood River — Bend resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 4 — Atkinson Drive, 3600 block — Deputies took report of theft through an online transaction.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 30 — Country Club Road, 1600 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury vehicle crash.
Nov. 3 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Male arrested for driving while suspended.
Nov. 4 — Dee Highway — Deputies took a report of a non-injury traffic crash.
Nov. 4 — Binns Hill Staging Area — Abandoned vehicle reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 1 — Bartlett Drive — Restraining order violation reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 4 — Atkinson Drive, 3600 block — Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to its owner.
Nov. 4 — Tamanawas Falls Trailhead — Vehicle break-in reported.
Other:
Oct. 30 — Lippman Road, 3200 block — Deputies responded to a reported underage drinking party. Multiple citations were issued.
