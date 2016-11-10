‘Stepping Outside Polite Conversation’: Tar Sands Valve Turners speak Tuesday in HR

The Tar Sands Valve Turners — not a rock band, but a group of committed anti-fossil fuel activists — will speak Nov. 15 in the Pioneer Room at Riverside Community Church in Hood River. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.

On Oct. 11, at five tar sands oil entry sites in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Washington, Emily Johnston, Annette Klapstein, Leonard Higgins, Ken Ward and Michael Foster physically stopped the flow of fossil fuel, actions for which they were arrested. They are members of a group called Climate Direct Action.

“Sadly, it is illegal to attempt to rescue our special planet,” said Rev. John Boonstra of the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, which sponsors the event.

Activist Ken Ward said, “Our only hope is to step outside polite conversation and put our bodies and ourselves in the way.”

The Tar Sands Valve-Turners will share stories of their non-violent direct actions and why their climate activism escalated to this shut-down as they launch their pre-trial journey.

Donations will be raised for the Valve-Turners’ legal defense. Admission is $10 donation at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

“Like mothers everywhere, I act from a deep love for my own children that extends out to all children and young people, and all living beings on this planet,” said Klapstein.

“I am here to generate action that wakes people up to the reality of what we are doing to life as we know it. All of our climate victories are meaningless if we don’t stop extracting oil, coal, and gas now,” Foster said.