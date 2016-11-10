Tech managers invited to ‘Solutions’ event

Gorge Solution Partners (GSP) is hosting a launch event/reception Nov. 17, from 4 t 6 p.m.at the Hood River Inn’s Columbia Room. It is intended for business and technology managers who are interested in finding opportunities for improving their IT capabilities, and in contributing ideas for how best to bring that knowledge and expertise into the Gorge.

GSP is an alliance created by Gorge Networks, CSG Pro and Polar Systems, to provide IT education, services and support to Gorge businesses. It provides a mechanism for sharing vetted services and products that have the most to offer Gorge businesses who are interested in transitioning to more capable, efficient and cost-effective solutions.

In 2017 GSP will conduct an informational series on leading edge technologies and approaches, aimed at business decision makers and implementers.



The goal is to help people who are responsible for their company’s IT to make the right recommendations and decisions to keep their companies moving forward with new strategies, technologies and solutions.

RSVP for this event at http://tinyurl.com/GSPNov17Event. Appetizers and beverages will be provided.

For details visit www.gorgesolutionpartners.com