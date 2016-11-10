‘We are one’ event held on Saturday

Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) invites all community members to participate in a community expression of unity and solidarity, “We Are One—Somos Uno” on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

“We are calling all people of compassion and love to stand together as a sign of our unity in these divided times,” said GEM chairperson Rev. Vicky Stifter.

“So many hateful things have been said during the election process — there is tremendous fear in our communities. People don’t feel safe,” explained Yesenia Castro, coordinator of the Mid-Columbia Health Equity Coalition and a member of GEM’s Building Community Connections Project.

The event will take place in downtown Hood River at Riverside Community Church (UCC), Fourth and State Streets. For more information call 541-386-1412.