Westside Area Plan open house Nov. 17

The City of Hood River hosts an open house on the Hood River Westside Area Concept Plan on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hood River Fire Station Training Room, 1785 Meyer Parkway.

The purposes of the open house are to: (1) Share information for the community to learn about the project; and (2) Provide an opportunity for comments and questions so the project team may learn from the community. There will information about:

• The project purpose, work plan, and schedule

• Opportunities and constraints maps

• A draft vision statement and guiding principles

• Potential land use “programs” for the project alternatives

• Community design

Arrive at any time. The meeting will be informal, with opportunities to discuss draft information with project team members and members of the Technical Advisory and Project Advisory committees. Children are welcome and activities will be provided. Spanish translation will be available at the meeting.

An online survey, as well as all open house materials, will be available on the project website at www.hrwestsideplan.com. The goal of the Westside Area Concept Plan is to develop an integrated land-use and transportation plan for the 450-acre project area within the City of Hood River and Hood River County. The project will address land use, affordable housing, streets, bike ways, pedestrian paths, parks, schools, utilities, and infrastructure funding. The project was initiated in September 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in July 2017. It is funded by a grant from Oregon’s Transportation and Growth Management Program.