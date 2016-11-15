Death notices for Nov. 16: Dorothy Phelps, Benancio Izazaga-Flores, Fred Dethman, Evelyn Vandevender, William Mannatt, Albert Elton, Doris Kasmer and Lester Lindell

Dorothy Phelps
Dorothy Madeline Phelps passed away Nov. 11, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born April 28, 1930, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Benancio Izazaga-Flores
Benancio Izazaga-Flores passed away Nov. 10, 2016, at Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Ore. Benancio was born June 16, 2006, and was 10 years of age at the time of his passing.
Services were held on Monday, Nov. 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Fred Dethman
Fred Dethman passed away Nov. 15, 2016, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Fred was born Dec. 3, 1931. He 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Evelyn Vandevender
Evelyn Roberta Vandevender, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital on Nov. 10, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
William Mannatt
William Mannatt, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at local care facility on Nov. 11, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Albert Elton
Albert Eugene Elton, age 99, a longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 11, 2016, in a care facility in Boise, Idaho. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Doris Kasmer
Doris Kasmer, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Nov. 14, 2016. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Lester Lindell
Lester George Lindell, age 93, a resident of Aurora, Ore., died Nov. 12, 2016, at a Wilsonville , Ore., care center. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
