Entertainment Update for Nov. 16

Two chances to see Casey MacGill

If swing music is your thing, then make plans for one or more shows featuring Casey MacGill. Critics say, “Casey MacGill performs music that swings. Nat ‘King’ Cole Trio meets the Mills Brothers. Fats Waller meets Fats Domino. Slim Galliard meets Fred Astaire. It is American music of many decades and no decade in particular, all happening at the same time, woven into a seamless, beautiful whole.” It’s an all-ages show Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the house concert venue at 401 Montello in Hood River. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., it’s an adults-only show the Moth Lounge featuring special guests Casey MacGill and Robert Armstrong (Cheap Suit Serenaders) — two heavyweights of the vintage music world — with Hokum Pokum (Ben Bonham and Madame Betz Oslund with Ronnie Ontiveros on bass and Dennis Williams on clarinet, both of the Hapa Hillbillies). Madame Betz is a powerful singer with a marvelously theatrical delivery, and she and Mr Bonham delve deeply into the rich tradition of naughty, rude and often very silly female/male duets.

Brian Litt at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m. Guitarist Brian Litt (you may have seen him with the Liberty Bond Jug Band) brings a solo show featuring fingerstyle blues and ballads.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One

Calling all singers! Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One happens every Saturday from 7-11 p.m. with Sharon Olson. Bring any of your CDs and come and enjoy the fun! Thirteen -O-One Steak & Spirits Sports Bar, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1774.

‘Rivers of Oregon’ Nov. 16

Visit the Hood River Library on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to join award winning author and photographer Tim Palmer while he presents a slide show based on his new book, “Rivers of Oregon.” With spectacular photos from all across the state, Palmer will take you on a river tour that will change the way you think about water flowing across our land.

“Showcasing the beauty, the life, and the magic of Oregon's remarkable array of waterways, this photo book by award-winning photographer Tim Palmer captures the intrinsic qualities of the state's rivers with exquisite images and an illuminating text.” This program is free and open to the public.

