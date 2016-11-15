Foster parenting: Next Door hosts info night Nov. 21

The Next Door’s foster parent recruiter will host “Make a Difference, Become a Foster Parent” on Monday, Nov. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, 1400 W. Eighth, The Dalles.

Participants wi ll learn about the current need for foster homes, Gorge-wide,and the steps to become certified. This class will also detail the rewards and challenges of working with foster youth. Lunch will be provided and registration is encouraged.

The Next Door cares for youth, ages 6-18, in Hood River and Wasco Counties. One foster parent shared, “Our rewards are the kind that surprise you at a moment’s notice. A phone call out of the blue, telling us how much they appreciate the time we spent with them, the belief we had in them and how well they are doing now.”



To register for the info session or to find out more about foster parenting, visit www.nextdoorinc.org or call Amy Lindley at 541-308-2207. The Next Door is a local nonprofit whose mission is opening doors to new possibilities by strengthening children and families and improving communities.

The needs in Hood River County change on a monthly basis, but the hope is to provide training for a new cohort of potential foster parents so they can be certified by the start of 2017, according to Lindley.

She said, “it really helps everyone to get trained together so they get to know each other.”