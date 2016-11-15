Gala Fashion Show raises money for Christmas Project

The Gala Fashion show, the primary fundraising event for the Hood River County Christmas Project, is set to take center stage at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on Thursday, Nov. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The evening will be emceed by Gavin McAlpine and co-emceed by Molly Searcy.

Attendees are invited to bring a new, unwrapped children’s toy for the Gala of Giving. It’s a way to bring the mission of the Hood River Christmas Project to the forefront: Providing local families in need with food and gifts during the holiday season. (See photo above.)

Tickets are on sale at Enchanted Alpaca, Hood River News, Annanas, Flow Yoga, Footwise, Columbia Arts Center, Doug’s Sports, Foundation 45, Gorge Rebuild It Center, Hood River Stationers and Dream Street Boutique; cost is $25 general admission. A limited number of front row and second row tickets are available at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and Foundation 45 — $75 for front row and $50 for second row.