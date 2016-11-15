Gorge hiker death ruled accident

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Human remains found at the bottom of a cliff in the western Columbia River Gorge have been positively identified as those of a former Utah woman missing since last month.

Utah family members of 21-year-old Anna Schmidt say a medical examiner noted the cause of death as accidental.

She moved to Portland from Salt Lake City in July and was an avid hiker.

Schmidt was reported missing Oct. 19 after she didn't return from a hike in the Gorge, in Multnomah County.

Authorities say her car was found near Bonneville Dam, but the search for her was unsuccessful.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that dog teams had found remains below nearby Munra Point.

Schmidt's family says they were able to identify the clothing and other items found with the body before it was positively identified.

Munra Point is listed as a difficult hike and scramble on Oregonhikers.org. The summit itself tops out at 1,740 feet, overlooking the dam.

“Munra is a non-maintained trail. Hikers have been seriously injured falling from the summit ridges. Use extreme caution near the summit of Munra and do not climb the chimney to the summit ridge unless you will be able to safely climb back down unassisted,” the website says.