Gorge Tech Alliance seeks youth robotics volunteers

The Gorge Tech Alliance (GTA) is seeking volunteers for its annual First Lego League (FLL) robotics tournaments. These events are for hundreds of 9-14-year-old students from around the Gorge who have been working on robotics projects since September.

No experience or engineering background is required; there are roles for people of all backgrounds. Training is provided.

Volunteers are needed on the following dates:

Saturday and/or Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School

Saturday and/or Sunday, Dec. 10-11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School

To volunteer, contact Jessica Metta at 541-296-2266 or jessica@crgta.org.