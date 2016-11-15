0

Gorge Tech Alliance seeks youth robotics volunteers

As of Tuesday, November 15, 2016

The Gorge Tech Alliance (GTA) is seeking volunteers for its annual First Lego League (FLL) robotics tournaments. These events are for hundreds of 9-14-year-old students from around the Gorge who have been working on robotics projects since September.

No experience or engineering background is required; there are roles for people of all backgrounds. Training is provided.

Volunteers are needed on the following dates:

Saturday and/or Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School

Saturday and/or Sunday, Dec. 10-11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School

To volunteer, contact Jessica Metta at 541-296-2266 or jessica@crgta.org.

﻿
