Maupin to get fiber-optic

A fiber-optic broadband network is set to power almost every building and home in Maupin.

LS Networks, a Portland local exchange and interexchange carrier, is constructing the high-density system. Soon, the rural Wasco County community will have the fastest broadband service available — 100 Mbps or 1 Gbps speeds — in the Pacific Northwest, according to a news release from the company.

“Maupin is very excited about the fiber network made possible by our partnership with LS Networks,” said Mayor Lynn Ewing. “We also plan to leverage this fiber infrastructure to attract new business and industry to our little oasis in the desert of Central Oregon.”

LS Networks will offer monthly plans in Maupin, starting at $40 for 100 Mbps speed and $70 for 1 Gbps speed, as early as spring 2017. The $1.2 million project is funded by the City of Maupin and LS Networks.