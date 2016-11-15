Post-election message from ‘Mayor for all of us’

To the residents of Hood River (incluido mis vecinos latinos):

Thank you for electing me as the Mayor of Hood River for another two years. It is an honor to serve you in this position.

I am grateful to see our country continue its two centuries’ tradition of democratic process and peaceful transition of power. I am grateful that Sheriff Joe Arpaio will no longer inflict government-sanctioned harassment on the brown-skinned people of Phoenix. Beyond that, my heart is burdened with fear and sadness.

We have passed through a national election that brought out violent and hateful aspects of our humanity. It has shown the deep divides within our country and placed us under threat.

I worry that thousands of you in our valley will lose health insurance and the ability to get health care when they need it.

I worry about you in productive, loving families who may be deported or left divided by national borders.

I worry that President-elect Trump meant much of what he said. And I pray that you who voted for him did so despite these statements, and not because of them. Sexual violence, religious prejudice, homophobia, racism, and bias against women are strategies that will never make anything great, ever.

For generations, many Americans of European descent lived with confidence that we would do well economically, and our children would do better. In the past two generations, we have together dismantled unions, public education, fair tax structures, and our civic organizations. In the process, we also undermined the opportunities for all children in this country. Instead, we watch those at the very top move further to the front.

Inflicting pain on people who differ from you in how they speak, look, or worship will not restore what your children have lost. Speaking out with anger or hatred wastes the effort that could have gone into building what we need to move forward, as one country together

Suffering among any in our community diminishes all of us.

I will use the voice that you give me as your mayor to speak out for peace, reconciliation, and justice.

I commit to do all that I can to ensure a community where we pool our tax dollars and use good government to meet our shared needs, where our police officers defend equity and dignity for all, and where all residents have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Now, as ever, a mayor for all of us,

Mayor Paul Blackburn