‘Share the Warmth’ continues at Windermere

The “Share the Warmth” coat and blanket drive, a long-standing tradition for Windermere offices throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington, kicked off Nov. 7 with 41 offices, including five along the Columbia River, serving as donation drop-off sites. Community members are invited to take part and help their neighbors in need this winter by donating coats and blankets to Windermere offices in Bingen, Hood River, Stevenson and The Dalles through Dec. 16.

Bring new or gently used and laundered coats (for children and adults) and blankets to the following Windermere offices during the designated drop-off hours:

• Bingen — 900 W. Steuben, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Hood River — 504 Cascade Ave., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Hood River — 315 Oak St., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Stevenson — 220 SW Second St., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• The Dalles — 122 E Second St., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donated items will be distributed to those in need by local charities and shelters.

More than 40 Windermere offices in Oregon and Southwest Washington are collecting coats and blankets for those in need this winter. For a complete list of participating offices, community members can visit wre-events.com/share-the-warmth/index.html or call 503-220-1145.

In addition to hosting the annual “Share the Warmth” donation drive, the company’s agents participate in annual community service projects and donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps homeless and low-income families in the communities served by Windermere.