Thanksgiving week events

MAMA presents Thanksgiving celebration Nov. 21

The Mount Adams Ministerial Association (MAMA) will present its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Bethel Congregational Church, 480 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon.

The theme for the evening is “Gathered as One,” and will feature scriptures and practices from the wide diversity of spiritual traditions found here in the Gorge community. All are invited to experience the unity of spiritual ideals that uplift and inspire, and to come together to respect, honor and develop understanding and appreciation of our different forms of worship. A potluck dessert will follow.

A special donation for MAMA Emergency Funds will also take place. MAMA is a local group of open and embracing ministries and churches. It administers a fund to assist people with emergency needs in Klickitat and Skamania Counties. MAMA also makes referrals to social service agencies in the area. This is the only annual appeal for funding. Checks of support can be written to MAMA and are tax deductible.

Participating spiritual traditions include:

Baha’i Spiritual Assembly of Klickitat County

Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ

Hood River Valley Christian Church

Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Mount Adams Zen Buddhist Temple

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Spirit of Grace

Sufi Community

Trout Lake First Presbyterian Church

White Mountain Druid Sanctuary

White Salmon United Methodist Church

Hood River Hobbies holds game sessions

Kids and teens who play Magic the Gathering or Pokémon can come to special game sessions at Hood River Hobbies over the Thanksgiving school break.

On Nov. 21, kids ages 9-14 are invited to play Magic the Gathering from 1-2:30 p.m., and on Nov. 22, it’s Pokémon Club from 4-5 p.m. for those ages 7-13. Cost for each is $5; bring a deck, learn to play or battle with friends. Supervision is required for Pokémon Club and registration and parent check-in required for Magic the Gathering.

Regular weekly games are held on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. (Pokemon Club) and Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m. (Magic the Gathering).

Owner Miko Ruhlen reports that they’re seeing a lot of counterfeit Pokémon cards show up at game sessions, either purchased online or traded by friends and circulated. These cards have no monetary value, said Ruhlen, but can be reported. Hood River Hobbies only sells booster packs of cards from authorized distributors.

For more information on these or other Hood River Hobbies events, email info@hoodriverhob-bies.com.

Elks holds blood drive Nov. 25

For more than 25 years, the Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507 has held its annual Red Cross Blood Drive on the day after Thanksgiving. On Friday, Nov. 25, the lodge will again open its doors to blood donors from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The lodge is located at Third and Cascade streets. To schedule an appointment, contact Margo Parker at 541-387-3669 or visit www. redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: hoodriver).