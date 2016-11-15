Volunteers needed for free Thanksgiving dinner

Volunteers are still needed to prepare and serve a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverside Community Church on 4th and State Streets in Hood River.

The Thanksgiving Dinner is open to all in our community, from singles to entire families. We will serve a traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, veggies, salad and pies. There will also be vegan meals available.

“Thanks to a large number of people who volunteered time and talent and to businesses who provided all the food, the 2015 Community Thanksgiving Dinner was a huge success, so we are going to do it again” say organizers Debby Chenoweth and Gean Rains.



“We served over 200 meals in the Pioneer Room at Riverside. In addition, we delivered meals to people who could not travel to the event and we delivered trays of hot food to the Warming Shelter.”

If you would like to volunteer, the organizers are looking for people to help with food prep, event set-up, guest greeters, food servers and the all important clean-up.



Contact Debby Chenoweth at chenowethd@gmail.com, 541-399-2384 or Gean Rains at gean@geanrains.com, 541-806-0900. Also, if you know of anyone who would appreciate a home-delivered Thanksgiving dinner please contact Debby or Gean.

Once again Romul’s has donated the turkeys, Rosauer’s has filled our shopping cart, and other businesses in the area are providing items to complete the meal.

If you would like to help with the costs you can make a contribution by sending a check to Riverside Church P O Box 656 Hood River, OR 97041 or by going to gofundme.com/thanks givinginthegorge2016