Giving Tree back at CL City Hall

The Giving Tree at Cascade Locks City Hall celebrates 25 years this holiday season of providing children in need with gifts — and there is still time to participate.
Visit the tree to select the name and wish list of a Cascade Locks’ child, and then return the unwrapped gift to the office for city hall employees to wrap and deliver.
The Giving Tree program runs through Dec. 5. For more information, call Cascade Locks City Hall at 541- 374-8484.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment