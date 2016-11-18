0

Giving Tree back at CL City Hall

As of Friday, November 18, 2016

The Giving Tree at Cascade Locks City Hall celebrates 25 years this holiday season of providing children in need with gifts — and there is still time to participate.

Visit the tree to select the name and wish list of a Cascade Locks’ child, and then return the unwrapped gift to the office for city hall employees to wrap and deliver.

The Giving Tree program runs through Dec. 5. For more information, call Cascade Locks City Hall at 541- 374-8484.

