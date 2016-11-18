Pipeline protest

Dozens rallied Tuesday at the Second Street overpass above Interstate 84 in Hood River, one of many coordinated protests against the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, held in cities around the nation this week. Protestors stood in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which has opposed the North Dakota fossil fuel project. “Water is life” and “no DAPL,” the signs said, prompting passing drivers to honk their horns. The rally was the second such event held in Hood River since October (the previous rally drew 50 people at Waterfront Park).