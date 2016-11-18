250 gather at ‘Somos Uno’ unity event

A standing room only crowd of more than 250 people packed Riverside Church in downtown Hood River on Nov. 12 for a post-election call to unity event sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries.



Speakers, including Sheriff Matt English, community health advocate Yesenia Castro and high school student Sophie Larsen-Pesky received standing ovations as they called on community members to stand together with those who are fearful and vulnerable.

Following the event, participants were invited to sign a large “Somos Uno” art-piece designed by Shelley Toon Lindberg and Yasmine Acosta Meyers. The large banner will be displayed in rotating locations throughout the community.



GEM’s Board of Directors explained the meaning of the “Somos Uno” call to action:

“‘Somos Uno’ means that we stand together, regardless of how you look, what language you speak, who you love, how you worship, who you voted for, or where you were born. We will not allow one election to reverse generations of progress. We will hold our elected leaders and each other accountable to protect and advance the safety, dignity, and prosperity of each person who lives in this beautiful place and of Earth herself, our common home. Somos Uno!”

Several hundred “Somos Uno” buttons, designed by Walter Baumann, were handed out to participants at the Nov. 12 event. Additional buttons are now available at the offices of Riverside Church, Fourth and State streets, and The Next Door, 965 Tucker Rd.

The buttons show a hand raised in unity on a background of the blue and red of partisan politics combined to create a stripe of purple.



“We encourage people to pick up a button and wear it as a sign of their commitment to foster safety and respect for all members of our community,” said Rev. Vicky Stifter, chairperson of GEM.



If you would like to learn more or have the “Somos Uno” signature banner displayed in your faith community, place of work or other public venue, please call 541-386-1412.