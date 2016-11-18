Church News: Faith Bible announces holiday services

Faith Bible Church will hold a Thanksgiving Eve service on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. It will be a time to reflect on blessings received throughout the year.

The church will also hold a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., and a Christmas service on Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Knights of Columbus helps FISH

Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus Council 72092 recently contributed $1,200 for two pallets (12,000) of grocery bags to FISH Food Bank, which will serve clients for more than six months.

Regular grocery bags are used in service to clients of the Hood River food bank, which is a significant operational expense.

Knights of Columbus members also work at the FISH Food Bank as volunteers throughout the year.

Journeys come to HR Nazarene Dec. 15

Bronn and Katherine Journey will bring their blend of exquisite music and humorous fun to the Columbia Gorge on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in a performance at the Hood River Church of the Nazarene. Admission is by donation.

The Journey’s concerts are described as fun, entertaining and beautiful, and combine a variety of music from Broadway, classical, folk and sacred.

This is a concert everyone can enjoy! The church is located at 2168 Belmont Drive. Call 541-386-2604 for information.

