Death Café returns to library Nov. 30

The Hood River Library will host its eighth Death Café on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hood River Library Reading Room.

This Death Café is being organized as part of a discussion series on death, dying and end-of-life issues sponsored by the Hood River Library. Check the Hood River Library website for future events. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

•

At a Death Café, people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. The objective is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.

Death Cafés offer the opportunity to engage in open, group-directed discussions of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. They serve as intimate forums for exploration and reflection rather than being grief support or counseling sessions. They provide an open, respectful and confidential space where people can express their views safely and freely. There is no specific age limit. Adults of all ages, from 18 to 90-plus, have participated in Death Cafés across the country.

Death Café is a “social franchise.” The Death Café model was developed by Jon Underwood and Sue Barsky Reid, based on the ideas of Bernard Crettaz. The first Death Café in the United Kingdom was offered in Underwood's house in September 2011. Death Café’s have spread quickly across Europe, North America and Australasia. As of today, over 1600 Death Café s have been offered throughout the world. Lizzy Miles ran the first Death Café in the U.S. and has played a significant role in Death Café’s development.