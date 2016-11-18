Entertainment Update for Nov. 19

United Way benefit Dec. 4 with Aaron Meyer

It’s a holiday benefit concert with rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his amazing six-piece band, with special guest singers The Brown Sisters. This year’s show is also a tribute to Tim Ellis, a dear friend and guitarist of Meyer’s band who recently passed away. The concert is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. in the Gorge Room at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission tickets are $20 and preferred seating options are available. Tickets are available at Waucoma Bookstore, unitedway@gorge.net, or 541-386-6100. All proceeds benefit United Way. Sponsored by Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Insitu, Les Schwab, Hood River Distillers, Hood Technology, ICE, Curtis Homes and Don and Bonnie Benton.

Wasco Brothers Nov. 19

Join The Wasco Brothers at the Eagles Lodge in the Dalles on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7-11 p.m. Plenty of great Honky Tonk to dance to and lots of room on the dance floor. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Author Santella at Double Mountain discusses book

Waucoma Bookstore and Double Mountain Brewery are hosting author Chris Santella for a book talk on Tues., Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River. Santella will be discussing his new book “Fifty Places to Drink Beer Before You Die.” The book features Hood River as one of the fifty places to drink beer.



Local author Tim Schell comes to AniChi Dec. 1

Waucoma Bookstore and AniChe Cellars host Hood River author Tim Schell for a book talk on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at AniChe Cellars Tasting Room in Hood River, 301 Oak St.

Schell will be discussing his new book, “Road to the Sea.”

Schell is the winner of the Mammoth Book Award for Prose for his novel, “The Drums of Africa” (2007). He teaches literature and writing at Columbia Gorge Community College in Hood River.

