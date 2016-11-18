Fishing: a new family tradition for the Thanksgiving holiday

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages Oregonians to start a new family tradition during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend — take the family fishing.

The price will be right. On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, fishing, crabbing and clamming in Oregon will be free. That means no licenses, tags or endorsements are needed on those days. (Though all other fishing regulations apply.)

Desperate to get the kids out the house and somewhere outside? Take them fishing — it’s easier than you think. Check out the ODFW website to help get started (dfw.state.or.us/resources/fishing/learn_to_fish.asp).

Stumped for a way to entertain out-of-state visitors? Take them crabbing — the free fishing weekend applies to them, too.

Longing for a brief escape from all of the football? Take yourself fishing — and maybe bring home fresh trout, because those turkey leftovers won’t last forever.

“Getting outside fishing and enjoying Oregon’s natural areas is a great way to spend quality family time over the holidays,” said Rick Hargrave, ODFW spokesperson.

While the weather can be challenging at Thanksgiving, fall can be a great time to go trout fishing: many ponds and lakes have been stocked this fall and fish are feeding hungrily for the winter. In addition, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is waiving day use fees at state parks (Friday only), some of which include great fishing opportunities.

“We’re hoping anglers have so much fun and success at this free fishing weekend, they’ll want to participate in a second free fishing weekend scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1,” Hargrave said.

The additional free fishing weekends were authorized by the 2015 Oregon State Legislature as a way of introducing new anglers to the sport.

For more help deciding on your holiday fishing destination, check out the ODFW Rec Report for the latest conditions (dfw.state.or.us/RR/index.asp).

Youth with 630T deer tag: Apply by Nov. 30 for chance to hunt on private ranch

Sixteen youth hunters will have the chance to deer hunt on a private ranch in Jackson County this fall. Apply by Nov. 30 to be considered, using the application found at dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/hunting/index.asp.

Only youth who drew a 630T Rogue Unit Youth Deer tag are eligible to apply and hunt. Each winner will receive a one-day hunt on C2 Ranch, a 9,500 acre property in Jackson County. Winners will be drawn on Dec. 1.

Return applications by mail, fax or email no later than Nov. 30 to: ODFW C2; 1495 East Gregory Road; Central Point, OR 97502. Fax: 541 826-8776. Email: vince.j.oredson@state.or.us. This special hunting opportunity is thanks to the A and H Program which funds projects that provide hunter access and/or improve wildlife habitat on private land in Oregon.

‘Pray for Snow’ party this weekend at Meadows

Apparently, someone has started praying early, as Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort has received just over a foot of snow this week as of Friday morning — 9 inches of which fell Tuesday night alone. The resort still needs more snowfall, though, before it can open, so to help, Meadows will be hosting a “Pray for Snow” party this Saturday at the resort.

The event takes place Saturday and features a rail jam (thanks to all that snow), a dinner, a dance party, and other activities and promotions. Prices vary; check skihood.com for more information.

Trail work party on Saturday

The Hood River Area Trail Stewards (HRATS) will be hosting a work party on the Whoopdee Trail on the east side of Hood River this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. HRATS has tools, but the more the merrier. The work party will go at least until noon. For more information, go to their Facebook page: facebook.com/HRATS.