Kegler’s Corner: Young Shaiyan Brittle excels in Fraternal League

Shaiyan Brittle stormed into the bowling limelight in Hood River last week. The youngster, who’s just a couple years out of high school, where she starred on the award-winning Hood River Valley High School girls bowling team, topped her average by 155 pins in the competitive Wednesday night Fraternal League at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. That was the best performance by all league bowlers last week. Shaiyan popped fine scratch 206 and 204 games in the session. These Brittle kids definitely have a knack for bowling and Shaiyan is no different. She has great potential in the game of bowling and her scores last week showed that she has “it”.

Jeremy Bloom was also in the “zone” last week. The smooth-stroking right-hander led all scoring in the Fraternal last week with a solid scratch 688 series. The main man at D & S Frame & Body Shop finished his outing 139 pins over his average. Jeremy is a charter member of the young guns in Hood River bowling, having already posted numerous award scores in his brief career on the lanes. He’s been a solid 200-plus average bowler for years.

Fred Bergren also scattered the sticks like a pro in the Fraternal, finishing his three-gamer 104 pins over his average. Fred tossed sharp scratch 211 and 205 games on the way to a 608 set.

It’s hard to believe that Round 1 in the Monday night Industrial League and the Fraternal will be completed this week. The dynamic trio of Paul Weatherly, Stan Pratnicki and Lynn Spellman have their team firmly ensconced in first place in the Fraternal with a 22-point lead. They are all but a shoo-in to take Round 1. It’s pretty much the same story in the Industrial, as the Hood River Supply quintet — Jesse Davis, Aaron Troxel, Zach Mohun, Woody Eskildsen and Mark Chabotte — have a commanding 29.5-point lead. It would take a miracle for anybody to beat them. Good bowling, everybody.

League Reports (high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Jeff Miller: 247, 244 games and 715 series; Steve Byers: 244 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League: Bernie Keys: 201 game and 558 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Patrick Olson: 267 game and 679 series; Mark Chabotte: 236 game and 653 series; Mary Finley: 214, 213 games and 614 series; Ciena Brittle: 207 game; Janet Kawachi: 204 game.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies League: Mick Sherrell: 233 game and 600 series; Verna Smith: 509 series; Kim McCartney: 206 game; Ron Baumsteiger: 203 game; Ken Ingram: 201 game; Lynn Spellman: 200 game; Charlotte Severns: 190 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Jeremy Bloom: 249 game and 688 series; Casey Barker: 236 game and 684 series; Lynn Spellman: 663 series; Shaiyan Brittle: 206, 204 games and 590 series; Ron Ward: 236 game; Jeff Miller: 236 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads and Lassies League: Kim McCartney: 201 game and 544 series; Bernie Keys: 223 game and 517 series; George Buck: 211 game; Sue Spellman: 202 game; Ken Ingram: 201 game.

Thursday afternoon Hood River County League: Octavio Campos: 213 game and 587 series; Joyce Wilson: 202 game and 508 series; Rod Pratt: 208 and 205 games; Ryan Pratt: 204 game.