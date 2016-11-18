This Month at Mt. Hood Town Hall: Holiday events planned for December

Santa is comin’ to town.

Specifically, to the Mt. Hood Town Hall.

Join Santa for cookies on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited. There will be live music, a kids coloring contest, and lots of arts and crafts vendors in addition to Christmas trees for sale in the back lot.

“The town hall will funnel all the summer market energy into a one day holiday market,” said Amy Gray, Mt. Hood Town Hall manager.

The annual event features free cookies for kids to decorate. Photos will be taken by DeHarts. More at mthoodtownhall.org /calendar.

•

Culinary classes have come to the Mt. Hood Town Hall, taught by Executive Chef Joe Silliman of Divots in the newly renovated commercial kitchen. The first was held earlier this month and covered roasting techniques. The next class will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and will cover sauces, stocks and demiglaces. Cost is $50 and includes three hours of instruction plus food to take home. Childcare — $10 per child — is also provided at the center during the class. Class size is limited; RSVP as soon as possible at 503-530-0398 or amy @mthoodtown-hall.org.

•

The center is open every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. for a hearty meal for seniors — and community members — prepared by volunteers. The meal is provided on an “ability to pay” basis for seniors, and a fee of $5 for community members.

Volunteers are always needed to prep, cook, serve and clean up. Contact Avalon Totten-Denton or Dotty Nelson to help or for more information: avalontdenton@ gmail.com, or dotnelson@ hoodriverelectric.net.