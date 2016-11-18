Mosier Senior Center seeks funds

Since announcing that the Mosier Valley Senior Center is at risk of closing at the end of 2016, board members have received a fund-matching grant through an anonymous charitable foundation, who will match all funds raised up to $5,000.

Members are asking for support to help them reach their goal. Contributions can be sent to Seniors of Mosier Valley, Inc., PO Box 123, Mosier, OR 97040.

The closure would result in the end of the twice weekly lunch program offered by the center, as well as other community events. Participants come not only from Mosier but also from The Dalles, White Salmon and Hood River, report board members.

Meals are served on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon and are open to the public.

There is a suggested $4 donation. The center also offers a place for people to play card games, pool, and catch up on local news.