‘Owen Meany’s Christmas Pageant’ starts Dec. 3

Plays for Non-Profits, with director Kathleen Morrow, proudly announces the holiday showing of “Owen Meany’s Christmas Pageant,” to be performed at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River, on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and continuing Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.



The play is based on “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” written by John Irving, and adapted for the stage by Jane Jones and Myra Platt and follows a portion of the book in which Owen Meany begins a quest to play the baby Jesus at the church Christmas pageant at Christ Church in Gravesend, N.H.

Treats will be available for purchase, provided by Fresh Start. Beer and wine will also be available. Proceeds benefit Fresh Start and the Performing Arts Initiative. Tickets are at Waucoma Bookstore and online at www. showtix4u.com, and are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. Tickets will also be available at the door based on seating. “Owen Meany’s Christmas Pageant” is recommended for ages 10 and up due to language.