Police Log, Oct. 31 to Nov. 13

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 9 — 18th Street — Officer dispatched to a domestic disturbance.

Nov. 11 — Sieverkropp Drive — Officers responded to a possible assault in progress. A female was arrested for scratching and biting a male subject. She was later cited and released due to an ankle injury.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Oregon female arrested for theft II and possession of a controlled substance. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 7 — Second Street, 200 block — Broken car window reported.

Nov. 8 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Washington resident reported her vehicle windows were shot out while parked at a local inn.

Nov. 11 — 12th Street, 600 block — Hood River female arrested, cited and released for trespass I.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 11 — Sherman Avenue, 1100 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Cold hit and run reported that had occurred on Oct. 30, possibly at a couple of different Gorge-area stores.

Nov. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Criminal driving citation issued to a Hood River resident after learning he was criminally suspended for a previous DUII during a traffic stop. He was cited and released.

Nov. 4 — Second street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 4 — 20th and Cascade — Motor vehicle accident reported. The drivers were issued traffic crash reports and advised of the allowed time to file a report with DMV.

Nov. 5 — I-84 — Officer assisted as the second unit in a vehicle pursuit that ended at exit 69 eastbound on I-84.

Nov. 5 — Hood River — Spike strips were successfully deployed to assist the Oregon State Police with an active vehicle pursuit.

Nov. 9 — Button Bridge and exit 64 — Non-injury traffic crash between a semi and an SUV reported.

Nov. 9 — Pine Street, 400 block — Trailer reported to have been hit (hit and run).

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 12 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Officer took a report of a juvenile under house arrest who left his home without permission after curfew. The juvenile was eventually returned home.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 31 — May Street, 2600 block — Theft reported.

Nov. 3 — Taylor Avenue, 1600 block — Vehicle reported as stolen.

Nov. 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River resident cited for theft from a local business. The officer was provided information by the loss prevention officer for a theft that had occurred Nov. 2 and was given photos of a suspect vehicle and suspect. The vehicle was located at an apartment complex and the suspect contacted. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the store.

Nov. 5 — Sherman Avenue, 1000 block — Officer dispatched to a possible burglary in progress.

Nov. 5 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Theft of a chainsaw and weed eater from a storage shed reported.

Nov. 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female cited for theft III.

Nov. 7 — Columbia Street, 1300 block — Golf clubs were reported stolen from the backseat of a parked pickup truck.

Nov. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited for shoplifting.

Nov. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited for shoplifting.

Nov. 11 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Two Hood River residents were issued theft citations after they were caught stealing beer. The two were cited for minor in possession of alcohol and theft III.

Nov. 13 — Hood River — Washington resident reported his vehicle had been broken into.

Other:

Nov. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Motorized delivery bike found behind a residence community.

Nov. 7 — Second Street, 200 block — Lost wallet reported.

Nov. 7 — Sterling Place, 1900 block — Unattended death reported.

