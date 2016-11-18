Pool notes: Lifeguard training starts; classes, special swims offered

The Hood River Aquatic Center will be closed all day Saturday, Nov. 19 for a Masters Swim Meet. The pool will reopen for normal business hours Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Hood River Aquatic Center will be offering a lifeguard training course Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. All classes are from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Registrants must pass a prerequisite skills test and be 15 years of age on the first day of class. A $40 deposit is required and the course cost is $200. Attendance at all classes is required. Register for classes and programs online at www.hoodriverparksandrec.org, or call 541-386-1303.

The Hood River Aquatic Center offers an adult lap swim class every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will increase strength, endurance, and work on stroke technique in this fast paced and fun class. Drop in any Wednesday to give it a try.