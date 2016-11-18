Sheriff Log, Nov. 6 to 12

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 12 — Trout Creek Ridge Road — Domestic assault reported.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 13 — Allen Road, 6900 block — Missing lock on a utility barn reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 6 — Cascade Locks — Non-injury, non-blocking single vehicle crash reported.

Nov. 7 — Hood River — Vehicle impounded; the driver was suspended and driving uninsured.

Nov. 8 — Highway 281 near Highway 282 — Motor vehicle crash investigated.

Nov. 12 — Hood River — Vehicle towed following a traffic stop. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and no operators license.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police in arresting a male wanted on an arrest warrant and a theft.

Nov. 11 — Dethman Ridge — Possible restraining order violation reported.

Nov. 12 — S.E. Hammond Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 9 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Theft and criminal mischief reported.

Nov. 12 — S.W. Watts Avenue, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.

Other:

Nov. 10 — Dethman Ridge, 3600 block — Deputy took into possession a pellet gun for safekeeping.

Nov. 10 — Hutson Road, 1000 block — Disturbance reported.

Nov. 11 — Hutson Road, 1000 block — Subject placed on a police officer mental hold.

Nov. 12 — Lost Lake Road, 5000 block — Deputies took a report of an intoxicated male acting aggressively.