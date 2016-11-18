Sports Briefs for Nov. 19

Turkey Trot at the Twin Tunnels this Thanksgiving

The annual Mosier Twin Tunnels Turkey Trot is happening again this Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), featuring 12K, 5K, and 3K races. The race starts at the Hood River end of the Mark. O Hatfield Trail. Cost for adults is $15 before Nov. 20 or $20 day of. Kids under 18 pay $5 and families (two adults, all kids in the household) pay $35 if they register before Nov. 20. Save $5 by getting to the venue without using motorized transportation. Day-of registration is from 8:30-9:50 a.m. A free, 200-meter kids fun run starts at 9:50, and the adult race starts at 10. All proceeds from the race go to support Mosier Community School extracurricular activities. For more information and to register, go to mosierschools.schoolwires.net and select “Fundraising Events from the “Support Us” tab.

Hood River football players named to All-League list

The All-League list for Special District 1 football — a conference composed of Hermiston, Pendleton, HRV, Redmond, Bend, Mountain View, Ridgeview, and Summit — was recently released and four HRV players were selected. Wade Pickering, a junior, was named second team as a center; Patrick Estes, a junior, also made second team as a linebacker; senior Wyatt Mansfield was named second team for his performance as a defensive lineman this season; and Justin Wilson, a senior, received an honorable mention at the defensive lineman position.

Have a sports tip?

Do you have an item for the sports briefs section? Contact Sports Editor Ben Mitchell at benmitchell@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234.