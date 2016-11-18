Thanksgiving week: ‘Hymns of Thanksgiving’ benefit Nov. 19

The public is invited to a benefit concert, “Hymns of Thanksgiving,” featuring gospel hymns with Perry Cole, director of the Mid-Columbia Community Choir, along with vocalist friends from the choir, on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale. There is no admission at the door, but a freewill offering will benefit the FISH Food Bank.

“Think Bill Gaither Homecoming,” says Cole. “This is a concert that I have wanted to do for the community for a long time and will include many of Bill and Gloria Gaither’s songs, as well as other best-loved hymns.”

The program will include special solos by a variety of individuals, including Anita Decker singing, “Your Grace Still Amazes Me,” and Stephenie Gross singing a new song, “With Each Borrowed Breath.” Perry and Dee Cole will join with long-time friend Lewis Coleman in singing, “There Is a River,” a piece with rich harmonies.

A couple of the highlights of the evening will be four men from the choir singing a couple of male quartet pieces, Gaither’s “Gentle Shepherd” and the familiar children’s song, “Only a Boy Named David.” Also featured will be the Community Choir Ladies Chorus, Hearts in Harmony, singing, “Amazing Grace/My Chains Are Gone,” featuring soloist Brenda Kaiser and a piece arranged by Perry, “I’ll Be There,” based on the old hymn, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder.”

Interfaith Thanksgiving celebration Nov. 21

The Mount Adams Ministerial Association (MAMA) will present the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Bethel Congregational Church, 480 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon.

The theme for the evening is “Gathered as One,” and will feature scriptures and practices from the wide diversity of spiritual traditions found here in the Gorge community. All are invited to experience the unity of spiritual ideals that uplift and inspire, and to come together to respect, honor and develop understanding and appreciation of our different forms of worship. A potluck dessert will follow.

A special donation for MAMA Emergency Funds will also take place. MAMA is a local group of open and embracing ministries and churches. It administers a fund to assist people with emergency needs in Klickitat and Skamania Counties. MAMA also makes referrals to social service agencies in the area. This is the only annual appeal for funding. Checks of support can be written to MAMA and are tax deductible.

Thanksgiving break game sessions

Kids and teens who play Magic the Gathering or Pokémon can come to special game sessions at Hood River Hobbies over the Thanksgiving school break.

On Nov. 21, kids ages 9-14 are invited to play Magic the Gathering from 1-2:30 p.m., and on Nov. 22, it’s Pokémon Club from 4-5 p.m. for those ages 7-13. Cost for each is $5; bring a deck, learn to play or battle with friends. Supervision is required for Pokémon Club and registration and parent check-in required for Magic the Gathering.

Regular weekly games are held on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. (Pokemon Club) and Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m. (Magic the Gathering).

For more information on these or other Hood River Hobbies events, email info@hoodriverhobbies.com.

Community dinner Nov. 24

Volunteers are teaming up to prepare and serve a free Community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverside Community Church on Fourth and State streets in Hood River.

The meal is open to all in our community, from singles to entire families. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served and will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, veggies, salad and pies. There will also be vegan meals available.

If you would like to volunteer, the organizers are looking for people to help with food prep, event set-up, guest greeters, food servers and the all-important clean-up; contact Debby Chenoweth at chenowethd@gmail.com or 541-399-2384, or Gean Rains at gean@geanrains. com or 541-806-0900 — to volunteer, or to give the name of someone who would like a meal delivered.

Turkey Trot Nov. 24

The Mosier Twin Tunnels Turkey Trot happens Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day — at the Mark Hatfield West Visitor Center Historic Columbia Gorge Highway Trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Choose from 3K, 5K or 12K options. Runners and walkers are welcome. Registration is from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with a short Kids Fun Run beginning at 9:50 a.m.

As parking is limited at the trailhead, carpooling is encouraged. All adults who walk, run or ride to the starting line — anything but driving — will get $5 off registration. Admission is $15 preregistration and $20 day-of; children under age 18 are $5.

Proceeds benefit the Mosier Community School extracurricular activities, such as its new running club. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers.

For more information, contact Rebecca Thistlethwaite at 831-682-6812.

Blood drive Nov. 25

For more than 25 years, the Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507 has held its annual Red Cross Blood Drive on the day after Thanksgiving. On Friday, Nov. 25, the lodge will again open its doors to blood donors from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Elks Lodge is located at Third and Cascade streets.

To schedule an appointment, contact Margo Parker at 541-387-3669 or visit www.redcross-blood.org (sponsor code: hoodriver).