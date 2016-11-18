Zerfing wins CL write-in council vote

The two-year unexpired Cascade Locks City Council position has been determined by write-in, with Carl Zerfing receiving 119 votes, Joshua Harestad gaining 42 and Shane Corbett 10 in a vote that saw 229 ballots split among 43 names.

Receiving between 1-4 votes were: Jacque Abshire, Dean Bump, Deanna Busdiecker, Nicole Crites, Jim Cutlip, Dale Davis, Race Fischer, Bruce Fitzpatrick, Caylen George, Cordell Gibson, Glenda Groves, Amber Hageman, Suzanne Haidri, John Harvey, Max Hussy, Eric Keller, Jerry Lavoie, Tim Lee, Matt Leisinger, Tom Lovejoy, John Matthews, Donna Mohr, Bret Neal, Stefan Nistor, Shawn Osborn, Caroline Park, Mary Paynella, Regina Sampson, Philip Schey, Joseph Shelley, Cody Steelman, Katelin Stuart, Steven Sugg, Scot Sullenger, Carol Taylor, Paul Treichler, Bobby Walker, Aushwgl Westley, and Klairice Westley.

In regular balloting on Nov. 8, voters returned councilors Bobby Walker, Bruce Fitzpatrick and Glenda Groves, along with Mayor Tom Cramblett.