Death notices for Nov. 23:

Theresa DelCarpine
Theresa DelCarpine passed away Nov. 21, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Theresa was born Aug. 24, 1930, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Richard Cox
Richard “Rick” Cox passed away Nov. 20, 2016, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living Community in Hood River, Ore. Rick was born Aug. 22, 1953. He was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joseph Allen
Joseph Charles Allen, 95, formerly of Parkdale, Ore., passed away at a care center in Nampa, Idaho, on Nov. 17, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Harold Kiser
Harold J. Kiser, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 20, 2016, at a local care facility. Arrangements are in care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.
Nedra Faught
Nedra (Driver) Faught, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility Nov. 21, 2016. Arrangements are in care of Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.
