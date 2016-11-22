Service announcement for Nov. 23: Marvin Cagle

Marvin “Tom” Cagle passed away Sept. 30, 2016, at his home surrounded by family in Odell, Ore. He was born Dec. 30, 1924. He was 91 years of age at the time of his passing.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at Anderson's Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

