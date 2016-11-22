The Ale List: Fruit comes forward at Logsdon, pFriem

Fruit gains a big lift this month with three beers made from unusual fruits, pouring at pFriem Family Brewing and Logsdon Farmhouse Ales. Both are redolent, colorful ales, distinct but not overpowering with the flavor and aroma of their essential fruit: plums at Logsdon (Zuur Pruim — sour plum in Flemish) and at pFriem the blueberry Bosbesson and Farmhouse made from … kumquats.

All three are sour beers, and the Bosbesson carried an assertive pucker, but all are approachable ones, best termed tart.

Plum and blueberry beers are increasingly common in the Northwest (pFriem also has a plum one) but kumquat? How does that ale taste? Delicious. It contains a little less of the funk of a Farmhouse, balanced with a diverse fruitiness that’s rounded but yields slight citrus at first. Any tartness is mild at the start and levels into and subtle melon notes as it warms. Recommended with a variety of dishes, or a leisurely quaff on its own. Josh Pfriem used spelt, raw wheat, pilsner malt, and Farmhouse yeast, and after aging inoculated it with Brettanamyces trois yeast. Pfriem aged it for three weeks with 500 pounds of kumquats before separating the solids and keg and bottle conditioning the ale another three months.

•

At Logsdon, explained Brewer Shilpi Haleman, the team started with a base beer and kept it a month and a half in the tank for acidity and dryness, then racked it in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels for a month before adding “Yummy Beaut” red plums from Tamiyasu Farms in Parkdale. “We sorted the fruit and used the ones with maximum ripeness, and shoved them, stone and all, into the barrels, and they immediately macerated when we pushed them through the funnel,” Haleman said. “They were so juicy it started refermentation right away, chewed through all that sugar in about two weeks, and then we waited a couple of more months, to pull out more color.”

Logsdon sells the bottles now, or wait awhile for the ones in storage. They used two blends, for a total of about 35 barrels. A spontaneous beer was added to one of the blends to bump up the acidity, Haleman said, adding, “So if you lay this down once you buy it, it will be a totally different, super funky, almost Lambic style, but right now it’s super fruit-forward and dry and nice.”

Have beer? Will travel

When the lights went out in downtown Hood River on Nov. 12, during the first Brewers in the Gorge “Big Swig” brewery open house and tour, breweries had to either cancel or cut back on their offerings that day. Full Sail directed busloads of people to Parkdale’s Solera Brewery, where brewer Jason Kahler’s sour peach beer was the focused tap for the day.

“It was like a summer day,” Manager Lacey Corlis said. “We were busy to begin with, and then we just got slammed.”

Full Sail presents ‘Shortest Day CDA’

The shortest day of the year means the longest night, with more time to drink Full Sail’s new Shortest Day Cascadian Dark Ale.

Shortest Day CDA, 6.6 percent ABV, 57 IBUs, which has already won a gold medal from this year’s Great International Beer & Cider Competition, is brewed with two-row pale, crystal, and de-husked chocolate malts. It pours a deep dark black with a lacy tan head, with aromas of dark roasty malt and hints of tropical and citrus fruit.

“Shortest Day CDA offers bold flavor with excellent balance,” said Full Sail Executive Brewmaster Jamie Emmerson. “De-husked chocolate malt imparts dark chocolate flavor while crystal adds depth and complexity. Generous additions of Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops lend flavors of fruit and sweet floral notes.”

The hand-drawn artwork by Portland-based TWEEQiM creativeLab’s MiQ Willmott on all of Full Sail’s recently rebranded packaging pays homage to Hood River’s water sources and bounty of fresh ingredients. Shortest Day CDA’s label design does all this and more. Willmott’s meticulous design features the Green Man — known in lore as the mascot of the winter solstice — fashioned from hops, celebrating the darkness of night and rebirth, as days begin getting longer again.

“The Green Man’s crescent-moon smile reflects on the river,” said Willmott. “And the white stars represent the ‘winter circle,’ the phenomenon of stars that appear only on the winter solstice. Even the Big Dipper gets a cameo.”

Full Sail’s Brewmaster Reserve series allows the brewmasters to put their creativity, innovation and passion into small, limited-release beers. Over the years, Full Sail’s Brewmaster Reserve series has earned 18 gold medals. Brewed in small batches, Brewmaster Reserve Shortest Day CDA is only available November through February, in 22-ounce bottles and draft.

•

Backwoods Brewing Company of Carson-Stevenson has partnered with Laughing Planet Cafe of Portland, in a fresh hop collaboration for a Citra IPA available in all of Laughing Planet’s 15 Oregon locations. The Citra Fresh Hop IPA (6.5 percent ABV and 40 IBU) was released Oct. 1.

The two companies coordinated a field trip out to B&D Farms in St. Paul, to bag up several hundred pounds of Citra hops. Citra is grown in the northwest and is known for its tropical citrus notes, including grapefruit and melon.

Brewmaster Kevin Waters said of the collaboration, “One of our favorite things to do each year is go down to the hop farms. It reminds us why we do what we do. The sight and smells of the hops are a thing of beauty. Seeing the origins of the beers that so many people will get to enjoy is very cool, and being able to share it with the folks at Laughing Planet is icing on the cake!”