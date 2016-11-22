‘Buy local’ campaign encourages residents to shop, donate locally

With the holiday shopping and giving season just around the corner, Gorge Owned launched its seventh annual GO! Local campaign on Friday, Nov. 11 to encourage residents to shop and donate locally.

As in years past, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the benefits to the community when people shop with neighborhood stores, restaurants, farmers and artists versus national and online chains.

“Every dollar spent at an independent businesses returns three times more money to the local economy than one spent at a chain — a benefit we all can bank on,” said Becky Brun, a Gorge Owned board member and champion of the GO! Local initiative. “Shopping locally helps keep people employed, builds the local tax base, and helps preserve our small-town character while reducing pollution that results from driving to shopping centers and shipping products.”

New this year, residents who shop with participating GO! Local businesses can take advantage of special deals and discounts, thanks to a partnership with Portland-based Chinook Book. Residents can download the Chinook Book mobile app and receive access to more than 50 coupons for local, sustainable businesses throughout the Gorge, as well as hundreds of coupons to businesses in other markets such as Portland and Seattle. A 12-month subscription is normally $15; however, participating businesses and nonprofits will have 5,000 free subscriptions to give away to loyal customers over the next few months.

Like Gorge Owned, Chinook Book benefits the communities it serves by making it easier for people to steer more of their spending toward good businesses — the ones that take care of the

environment and give back to the community. When good businesses grow, local economies get better and our communities get stronger.

“These days, it is so easy to point, click and buy products online without thinking about it,” said Miko Ruhlen, owner of Hood River Hobbies. “We think this and other Gorge Owned initiatives help people understand the value of keeping their dollars local and understand the benefits of shopping at locally-owned businesses that give back to the community and preserve the character and vibrancy of our town.”

The 2016 Independent Business Survey found that businesses in communities with “buy local” campaigns reported revenue growth, on average, of 7.4 percent in 2015, compared with 4.2 percent for businesses in cities without a comparable initiative. That’s no small change.

GO Local is made possible with the support of CenterPoint Community Bank, Best Western Plus Hood River and Cascade Locks, Harvest Market, Mt. Hood Meadows, Wet Planet Rafting and Kayaking, Friends of the Columbia Gorge and many other supporting sponsors.