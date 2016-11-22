Entertainment Update for Nov. 23

John Bunzow at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

John Bunzow Friday Nov. 25, 6-9 p.m.

Oregon native Bunzow plays a fusion of roots rock and blues and his performances can include everything from country rock to reggae. He has been called one of the finest roots writers-musicians on the current music scene.

Henry Shifter Saturday, Nov. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Enjoy a glass of wine and relax to the soothing voice of Schifter as he transports you around the world with his international repertoire of tunes.

Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould Friday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.

The duo's diverse set list includes a blend of their own creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Red and Ruby play Dec. 3

Coming up on Dec. 3 at The History Museum of Hood River County, it’s delightful swing jazz and blues from Olympia’s darlings. Red and Ruby are jazz vocalist LaVon Hardison and swing guitarist Vince Brown, who team up on special occasions for a spirited romp through the roots of swing, jazz, and blues from the ’30s, ’40s, and beyond. Get ready for some fun, upbeat, and up-tempo tunes that will make you feel good about yourself and help you see the world through slightly rosier glasses.

Also on the bill: The Hapa Hillbillies — Ben Bonham, Ronnie Ontiveros, Larry Wyatt, Dennis Williams and Kerry Williams; hot and sweet vintage swing, jazz and hillbilly blues with a decidedly Hawaiian bent.

The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. show. $15 suggested donation at the door.

Terry Robb at Lyle Hotel

Blues guitarist Terry Robb returns to the Lyle Hotel with songs from a new CD release on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7-9 p.m. Robb performs music from his new CD “Cool on the Bloom.” Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.

‘Speak to me Poetry’ with Charles Jennings Dec. 4

The Griffin House presents a special poetry reading event on Sunday, Dec. 4 with northwest poet Charles Jennings, and special guest poet and musician Stephen Rogers. Doors open at 5 p.m.; event starts 6 p.m.

Jennings is a poet who has founded and run high-tech companies, produced Hollywood studio films and written books for New York publishers. He is currently CEO of a computer vision company.

In 2015, his poem, “Social Love,” was anthologized in “What the Mind Desires,” a global compendium of “rising poets”— probably some sort of clever scam, since Jennings is nearing 70.

Jennings has been reading his poems for over 50 years — at writers’ conferences, wrap parties, one-poet shows, rock concerts, weddings and memorial services. “I write poems in order to read them to interesting people,” he said recently. He has described his poems as “a shot of playful, with a lemon twist.”

For tickets and advance reservations, visit www. Eventbrite.com. More information at www. TheGriffinHouse.com.

Holiday Open House at Discovery Center Dec. 3

Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Open House at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. Bring a non-perishable food item, blanket, or winter coat to donate to local families and get free museum admission, with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa or cider. Enjoy live holiday music from noon to 4 p.m. The live raptor show in the theater showcases the center’s resident hawks and eagles at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, Oregon, 541-296-8600 x 201 or www.gorgediscovery.org.

Garbanzo at Solera Nov. 26

Alonzo Garbanzo brings his guitar to Solera Brewery in Parkdale on Saturday, Nov. 26 for an after-Thanksgiving celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; 541-352-5500.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.