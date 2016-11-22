Flagstaff executive director receives honor

Oregon native Sharla Mosqueda has received an Executive Director of the Year award for her outstanding performance at Flagstone Senior Living and her dedication to local seniors and their families. The annual award, presented by Milestone Retirement, is a nationwide recognition of exceptional service.

“When I first found out I won, I was shocked,” Mosqueda said. “For me and my team to be recognized nationwide must mean we’re doing something right.”

Mosqueda is one of 41 executive directors, spread throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia who were eligible for the award.

“I honestly think my team and I won this award because we care,” Mosqueda said. “We look forward to seeing our residents every day. We love watching them enjoy the things that make them happy, and we worry about them when they’re not doing well. They’re more than our residents to us. They’re our family.”

Despite the long hours and hard work, Mosqueda highly recommends senior living to anyone who is considering a career change. “I had no idea when I took a job in senior living that it would bring me so much joy and personal fulfillment. This is by far the hardest job I’ve ever done, but it has also been the most rewarding.”

Flagstaff Senior Living is located in The Dalles. For more information, call 541-298-5656 or visit www. flagstoneseniorliving.com.

