Hood River Inn receives Best Western Chairman award

Outstanding quality standards have earned Best Western Plus Hood River Inn the Best Western Chairman award, the hotel chain’s highest honor.

The Chairman’s Award recognizes Best Western International hotels with a cleanliness and maintenance inspection score in the top five percent of more than 2,400 North American properties, according to a company press release. Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the award.

“Receiving the Chairman’s Award from Best Western is a tremendous honor,” said General Manager Chuck Hinman. “This award demonstrates our management and staff commitment to providing clean, comfortable, quality accommodations for our guests. Our housekeeping and maintenance departments have worked hard to achieve this level of excellence, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t extend credit to our entire customer service staff as well.”

Located on the Hood River waterfront, the Hood River Inn offers 194 guest rooms and suites, as well as a popular full-service restaurant, Riverside, plus Cebu Lounge, a shoreline pool, indoor and outdoor spas, fitness center, sauna, and waterfront walking path.

The Inn opened in 1967 as the Eddie Mays Inn, and will celebrate its 50th anniversary next spring. Locally owned by D.M. Stevenson Ranch of White Salmon for 27 years, the property has been branded as Best Western for 25 years. The original structure included the lobby/restau-rant, the east wing, and the Gorge Room. One year after the hotel purchase by D.M. Stevenson Ranch in 1989, the west wing was built. Riverside Suites, offering deluxe one to three bedroom suites, opened in 2009.

In 2011, a new swimming pool, exercise facility, with indoor and outdoor spas, and pool pavilion were added on the Columbia River shoreline, taking advantage of panoramic river views. That year the Inn was honored with the Best Western Champion Award of Design.

Most recently, the hotel completed a full restaurant remodel, complete with new booths, tables, chairs, flooring and wall treatments. Columbia River views can be appreciated from almost every seat in the restaurant, and Riverside’s expansive deck overlooking the Columbia River offers seasonal outdoor dining.

In the last two decades, significant upgrades have occurred throughout the property, including guestroom and guest bath renovations in both the east and west wings. A third floor addition on the east wing added 36 guestrooms in 2012. The Hood River Inn’s meeting rooms, totaling 12,000 square feet, have also been upgraded throughout the property.

For more information, visit www.hoodriverinn.com.