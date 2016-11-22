Kegler’s Corner: Hood River Supply tops Industrial League

Hood River Supply won Round 1 of the Monday night Industrial League at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes by literally steamrolling their competition. They won by a huge 29.5-point margin.

Congratulations to the Supply quintet of Jesse Davis, Aaron Troxel, Zach Mohun, Woody Eskildsen and Mark Chabotte. By winning Round 1, Supply earned a top seed in the bracket playoff for the league championship at the end of the season. And, they are still smoking hot as they already have taken the lead in Round 2.

Supply finished in second place last year, but by the way they are going now, they just may win all three rounds this season! That’s never been done, but if they were to do it, we’d have to consult with the commissioner of bowling to see if we could award them the title without a playoff!

The same tune was played in the classic Wednesday night Fraternal League, as the scrappy trio of Paul Weatherly, Stan Pratnicki and Lynn Spellman lapped the field in winning Round 1. They won by a whopping 28-point margin. Wining Round 1 puts them in the roll-off for the league title at the end of the season — a position they will now have been in three years in a row! They have yet to win the all the marbles in this hard-hitting league, but as hot as they are now, it looks like they are going to be tough to beat this season.

Individual action in league play last week saw four excellent performances. Three of them came in the Industrial where Steve Byers, Travis Adams and JD Blackford slapped the sticks silly.

Steve Byers led everybody in all leagues last week as he beat his average by 125 pins, rolling a fine scratch 258 game and 668 three-game series.

Travis Adams had a fine evening too, climbing over that magical 600 mark with a consistent scratch 603 set that was highlighted by two 202 games. Travis ended up 102 pins over his average for the night.

JD Blackford wasn’t far back as he topped his average by 101 pins.

Bob Mason also beat his average by 101 pins in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League, where he notched a nice scratch 210 game.

You know, there is nothing quite like rolling that rock, imparting some speed and spin on it and watching it hook into the pocket, blasting those 10 hapless pins into smithereens. The unmistakable sound of the ball crashing into the pins is so exhilarating! Here’s wishing nothing but strikes and spares for you. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!

League Reports (high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Mark Chabotte: 276, 236 games and 694 series; Steve Byers: 258 game and 668 series; Patrick Olson: 237 game and 658 series; Jeff Miller: 254 game; Wally Jaksha: 252 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League: Pauline Strange: 511 series; Kay Pratt: 182 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Jeremy Bloom: 258 game and 671 series; Carl Casey: 253 game and 670 series; Mary Finley: 225, 207, 204 games and 636 series; Nancy Asai: 255, 209 games and 626 series; Bryan Mason: 265 game; Patrick Olson: 245 game; Mike Parke: 237 game; Josh Worth: 235 game; Ciena Brittle: 203 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts and Fillies League: Gordon Sim: 236, 214 games and 618 series; Lynn Spellman: 212, 211 games and 601 series; Frani Thompson: 188 game and 493 series; Ed Busick: 222 game; Len Hickman: 206 game; Dave Baumsteiger: 205 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Levi Phelps: 242 game and 669 series; Jeff Miller: 243 game and 659 series; Bryan Mason: 253 game and 654 series; Patrick Olson: 259 game; Lynn Spellman: 247 game; Roger Montavon: 245 game; Jeremy Bloom: 238 game; Mike Parke: 236 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads and Lassies League: Neil Johnson: 204 game and 554 series; Sue Spellman: 508 series; Jim Block: 213 game; Jackie Fishtrom: 187 game.

Thursday afternoon Hood River County League: Joyce Wilson: 197 game and 541 series; Duane Schneeberg: 533 series; Paul Dethman: 220 game; Matt Monbouquette: 211 game; Cy Cannon: 210 game.