Library holiday activities coming up

Hood River Branch

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 4-6 p.m. — Make Your Own Thanksgiving Placemat Art Project

Make a place at the table by decorating your very own Thanksgiving place mat. Supplies provided and cookies to enjoy. Bring family photos if you'd like.

Each placemat will be laminated to stand up to the spills!

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. — Winter Solstice Party

Come celebrate the longest night of the year and the return of the sun at our annual Winter Solstice Party.

Enjoy a magical shadow puppet performance of "Puss in Boots" by Oregon Shadow Theater. Hot chocolate and refreshments are served after the show and everyone can participate in our snowflake craft.

A small gift goes home with everyone.

Cascade Locks Branch

Wednesday Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Thanksgiving Art Activity

Come make some colorful holiday snowflakes and enjoy cookies and a cup of hot chocolate.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 3-5 p.m. — Festival of Lights

The library is pleased to participate in this year's Festival of Lights in the Cascade Locks community.

Stop by for a free book or stay and play with our Legos, toys, puppets, and coloring sheets.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Winter Solstice Party

Come celebrate the longest night of the year and the return of the sun at our Winter Solstice Party.

Come make your own shadow puppets and try them our in our puppet theater.

Everyone goes home with cookies and a small gift.

Parkdale Branch

Friday, Dec. 30, noon — Lego Club

Bring the imagination and we'll provide the Legos! Everyone takes home a free Lego figure.