Local bread, fruit or flowers: Give flavor, taste and aroma

The holidays are a time for friends and families to gather together and celebrate. Some people revel in the opportunity to invite people over for a fun, festive event. You know the type, the ones with matching tableware and place settings with their home splendidly adorned with lights and decorations inside and out, who even manage to make their house literally smell of holiday cheer.

Others however, find their own immediate family’s needs more than they can handle during the holidays and can’t imagine the thought of trying to accommodate, cook and entertain an entire group of people. These people are ecstatic when someone else volunteers to host for the holidays. Hosting is a lot of work and those who take on this endeavor deserve a great deal of gratitude. Why not treat your friends and family who open their homes this holiday season with some well thought out gifts that they will embrace? Here are a few suggestions to show your appreciation to your holiday host this year.

No matter what the menu, bread is always an appropriate side dish or appetizer. Pine Street Bakery has a massive piece of bread called fougasse. Lightly oiled, buttered and seasoned with salt and rosemary, this fougasse is not only delicious, but it’s large enough to cut into small pieces and pair with some olive oil, spinach dip or your favorite spread. Of course, that’s if the host chooses to share; once they have a nibble, they may very well keep it to eat for themselves. There’s nothing wrong with consuming an entire fougasse by yourself, nothing at all. It’s worth mentioning that Pine Street does sell mini fougasse as well if you’re looking for a smaller, individually sized gift with the same incredible flavor. While you’re there, check out other baked goods from loaves of bread, to scones to cinnamon rolls. You can’t go wrong with any of these tasty treats.

Another tasty gift option for a host is a basket, box or gift tower of goodies from The Fruit Company. Although they only sell small quantities direct from their location in Pine Grove once a week on Fruit Friday, The Fruit Company sells a vast variety of food products online on their website at www.thefruitcompany.com. From fresh local fruit to dried fruit, to citrus to tropical fruits like pineapples, pomegranates and mangos, The Fruit Company has your fruit gift options covered. You can even sign your host up for the Fruit Club and have fruit sent directly to them monthly.

The Fruit Company gifts could also include chocolates, nuts, cakes, cookies, crackers, cheese, summer sausage, salmon and even chocolate covered strawberries and cider. They also have gluten free, kosher and organic options for you to choose from.

The easiest way to order from The Fruit Company is online; however, customers can go to the warehouse and place orders there as well. You can always ship your gift from The Fruit Company to your host before or after the gathering. The Fruit Company even provides a special collection of gift products and baskets with free shipping. But if you would like to purchase your gift ahead of time to have on hand when you arrive at your host’s house, The Fruit Company allows direct pick up at their warehouse and local delivery options.

If you want to steer clear of an edible gift, but still want something fresh to give your host, why not give him or her a flower arrangement? This time of year, flowers are few and far between in our area. Your gift of fresh flowers will give your host a glimpse of spring or summer and brighten up any holiday gathering.

Whether it’s a centerpiece for the table or a bouquet to place anywhere they choose, flowers are not only visually appealing, but smell lovely as well. The staff at your local flower shop can accommodate a variety of budgets and work with you to create something really special. Go to Tammy’s Floral or Lucy’s Informal Flowers or check out the floral departments at Safeway or Rosauers. Each location has an assortment of arrangements to choose from on hand or can make a specialized arrangement just for your host according to your specifications. If cut flowers aren’t your preference, they also have potted flowers, succulents and other longer living plants to choose from that would make a more lasting gift for your host to remember you by long after the holidays are over.

Whatever gift you choose for your host, remember to accompany it with a heart-felt thank you. The holidays are all about being with people you care about, and having a place to spend that time together is so important. Without your host, getting everyone together might not have been possible. Show them your appreciation this holiday season and big or small, verbal or otherwise, let them know how thankful you are for their hospitality.