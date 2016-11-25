Death notices for Nov. 26: Lucille Parish, Caroline Nyseth, Soup Fukui, James Lound and William Baker

Lucille Parish

Lucille S. Parish passed away Nov. 22, 2016, at her home in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side. Lucille was born April 16, 1926, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Caroline Nyseth

Caroline L. Nyseth passed away Nov. 22, 2016, at her home in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side. Caroline was born March 14, 1938, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Soup Fukui

Sumio “Soup” Fukui passed away Nov. 24, 2016, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Soup was born June 20, 1926, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

James Lound

James Lound, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 22, 2016, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles.

William Baker

William Baker, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 22 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.