‘Indoor Walking Club’ at Rockford Grange

The Rockford Grange is offering a new walking club on Sundays.

From 3-5 p.m., walkers can come to the 104-year-old grange’s large hall for a safe, flat and dry place to get some exercise — no need to worry about distracted, speeding drivers, charging dogs and wet weather. Those needing walking aids are welcome to attend as well.

The grange will provide music to give walkers inspiration to get their blood pumping. A small donation is welcome to help cover costs.

Interested walkers must RSVP to 541-386-2038 that they plan to come by the night before. Please leave a message.