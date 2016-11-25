ODOT notes work this week on I-84

Look for paving this week on 14 miles of Interstate 84 from the Sandy River (just east of Troutdale) to Multnomah Falls, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Hood River Rockfall Repair project nears completion at milepost 61, west of Hood River, to reduce the potential for future rockfall events just west of Hood River by improving slope stability and installing a vegetated roadside barrier to prevent rocks from entering the highway.

For more information visit www.i84construction.org.

Schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.